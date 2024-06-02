Radical Barack Obama Comes Out of the Shadows and Announces Joe Biden’s Palestinian-Israel Policy – Democrats Are No Longer Hiding Who Is Really Calling the Shots

For years, there have been “rumors” that Barack Obama is running the show for Joe Biden from behind the scenes.

Hat Tip Patty McMurray

Obama once said in a 2020 interview that he would be fine with running an election from his basement with an earpiece in his ear:

Barack Obama: “I used to say, if, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man, a front woman and they had an earpiece in and I was in the basement in my sweats … I’d be fine with that.”

Obama made the appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert and told the far left host that he never wished for a third term, but if he could have had a “stand-in” or a “front-man,” he wouldn’t have minded telling that person what to say.

And, for years there have been rumblings that it is Barack who is behind Joe Biden’s reckless and radical policies.

In March 2024, The New York Times article by Katie Rogers provided groundbreaking insight into Obama’s behind-the-scenes activities, suggesting a direct link between Biden and current actions by the regime to take out President Trump.

This past weekend Barack Obama finally made it official.

Barack Obama came out of the closet and announced Joe Biden’s Israel-Palestinian policy on Friday.

Obama announced Old Joe’s policy positions on X/Twitter. The Democrats don’t even trust Joe Biden to tweet anymore!

Here is the full text:

Today, President Biden put forward a clear, realistic and just plan to establish an immediate ceasefire and end the war in Gaza – a plan that ensures Israel’s security, returns hostages taken on October 7th to their families, increases aid into Gaza and relieves the suffering of Palestinian civilians, and engages Israelis, Palestinians, Arab countries and the broader international community in the process of rebuilding Gaza. A ceasefire alone won’t ease the terrible pain of Israelis whose loved ones were butchered or abducted by Hamas, or the Palestinians whose families have been shattered by the subsequent war. It won’t resolve the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, or answer contentious issues surrounding a two-state solution or continuing settler activity in the West Bank. But what it can do is put a stop to the ongoing bloodshed, help families reunite and allow a surge of humanitarian aid to help desperate, hungry people. It can save lives, here and now – and it can lay the foundation for what will be a long and difficult road to a future in which Israel is secure and at peace with its neighbors, and Palestinians finally have the security, freedom and self-determination that they have sought for so long. As the tragedy in Gaza has unfolded over the past eight months, we’ve witnessed an often fierce public debate here at home – and around the world – regarding how the United States should respond. But no matter where each of us stand in these broader debates, an enduring ceasefire is something we should all support – for the sake of Israelis, Palestinians and the world at large. I am deeply encouraged by the steady, tireless efforts of President Biden, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and our diplomatic team to bring this awful war to an end.

Can you imagine any other president allowing one of his predecessors to announce policy positions? Somehow they want us to believe this is business as usual?

Barack is no longer worried about appearances. Everyone knows Joe Biden is a puppet for the radical Communist left.

In fact, this may be one of Barack’s most honest statements since entering politics!