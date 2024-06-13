PURE EVIL: Clinton Judge Mocks 75-Year-Old Pro-Life Activist’s Catholic Faith as She Sentences Her to Prison For Peacefully Protesting Abortion Clinic

The Biden DOJ convicted Paula Harlow last year of federal conspiracy against rights and FACE offenses for peacefully protesting an abortion clinic in DC back in 2020.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee, sentenced Harlow to 24 months in prison.

She was the tenth defendant to be sentenced by the Biden Regime related to the peaceful abortion protest.

Paulette Harlow, who is 75 years old, participated in a peaceful protest at an abortion clinic in 2020 and didn’t hurt anyone.

Here is video of Paulette Harlow praying and peacefully protesting in an abortion clinic:

Here is a video of the protest this poor woman is going to prison for. pic.twitter.com/xDcchPfQ7R — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

According to Catholic News Agency, Harlow has significant health issues. Her husband fears she may die in prison.

“Paula Paulette Harlow, 75, of Kingston, Massachusetts, was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 24 months incarceration for her role in a conspiracy that created a blockade at a Washington, D.C. reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services.” the DOJ said in a press release earlier this month.

Judge Kotelly mocked Paula Harlow’s Christian faith when she sentenced her to prison as her husband begged for mercy expressing his fear his wife would die alone in prison.

The judge taunted the elderly woman and mocked her Christian faith and told her to honor the “tenets” of her religion and not die in jail.

The sentencing was passed by Judge Kollar-Kotelly. After Harlow's husband begged for mercy, expressing his fear that his wife would die alone in prison, the judge taunted that maybe Harlow would "make an effort to remain alive” because that is a “tenet of [Harlow’s] religion.” pic.twitter.com/Bs4xwiycJh — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

These Democrat activists in black robes are evil and dangerous.

Kotelly sentenced Harlow to 24 months in prison. At the end of the hearing, Kotelly advised Harlow to honor the “tenets” of her religion and not die in jail. Make no mistake–this wasn’t a compassionate comment, it was a warning made by an activist Democratic judge that the… pic.twitter.com/20xrYb0hTZ — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) June 12, 2024

Two other elderly defendants in their 70s were sentenced to more than 2 years in prison each.

Joan Bell, 76 was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release and Jean Marshall, 74, was sentenced to 24 months and three years of supervised release.