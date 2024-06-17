Pro-Life Can Be a Winning Issue for Republicans and It Should Be

By Gordon Howie, Life and Liberty Group

Republicans have long fought to overturn Roe v. Wade, a goal pursued for decades. When the Supreme Court finally overturned it, many Republicans didn’t know what to do next—like the proverbial dog that caught the bus.

Instead of claiming victory, some Republicans became scared, and mainstream media quickly seized on this uncertainty, pushing the narrative that abortion is a losing issue for the GOP. However, in South Dakota, we take a different attitude.

As a long-time politician, having served three terms in the South Dakota legislature (two terms as a representative and one term as a senator), I believe we should be proud of our achievement in overturning Roe v. Wade. We are saving babies’ lives, and we should take pride in that victory.

In South Dakota, Rick Weiland, a failed Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, has managed to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. This amendment, known as Constitutional Amendment G, aims to restore the permissive abortion standards of the Roe v. Wade era by incorporating them into our state constitution. The mainstream media has supported this initiative at every turn.

That’s why we produced and introduced a powerful new video on Father’s Day called “Graveyard.” This video graphically and compellingly shows the dire consequences of Constitutional Amendment G, making it clear that a vote for this amendment would send babies and families to the graveyard.

We are proud of overturning Roe v. Wade and saving lives. Our strategy is to address the issue on our terms, not those of the Democrats. They want to frame this as a healthcare issue, but they never talk about the healthcare of the baby. Every time they bring up healthcare, we should be vigilant.

Right now, we are 20 points behind in the polls in South Dakota. This is a critical moment, and we need to act swiftly to turn the tide. It’s an uphill battle, but it always is. Overturning Roe v. Wade was an uphill battle, but patience and focusing on human life won it for us eventually, and we can win even more. We believe other Republicans around the country need to take this positive attitude of being proud of saving lives.

The cultural impact of this approach is going to be massive. We are committed to keeping up the battle, and we hope to inspire other Republicans to join us in this fight. We are fighting for the unborn across the country, and together, we can make a difference.

Gordon Howie is the CEO of Life and Liberty Group. He’s a three-time state legislator and an ordained minister. For more information about Life and Liberty Group, visit SouthDakota4Life.com. or call Gordon Howie at 605-381-3998