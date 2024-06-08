Pro-Hamas Thugs Protest in Front of White House, One Dressed Up as Spiderman While Releasing Smoke (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas thugs were protesting near the White House on Saturday at Lafayette Square Park while chanting against Joe Biden.

Fox 5 Washington DC reported:

Protesters surround the White House and call for a ceasefire in Palestine. The crowd continues to grow as protestors can be heard chanting “Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout!” The Red Line protest aims to send a message to President Joe Biden to “Stop the Genocide” as supporters surround the White House. This comes as a response to the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

A pro-Hamas supporter was releasing smoke dressed as Spiderman chanting pro-Hamas sayings with other supporters nearby also chanting.

Most of these protestors have no clue what they are saying since it is just a “repeat after me” sort of chant.

“Biden, Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” Pro-Hamas supporters chanted.

They continued, “In our millions and our billions, we are all Palestinians,” Pro-Hamas supporters continued.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Pro-Hamas supporters continued.

Most of these supporters probably don’t know what river or sea they are chanting about.

Watch:

Anti-Israel protester releases smoke outside the White House

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson noted the protestors violated DC’s laws on wearing hoods or masks to conceal the identity of the wearer.

To add to the already weird protest, other pro-Hamas supporters were holding up signs that said “Fags for Hamas.” It would appear that this group has no understanding of what would happen to them if they were in Gaza or any Islamic country for that matter.

Watch:

White House: Anti-Israel protesters hold signs that read "Fags 4 Hamas."

Other pro-Hamas supporters defaced a statue of Rochambeau and another of General Marquis de Lafayette. Very little seems to be done to prosecute these people who continually break the law. These days, you have to be a Trump supporter to go to jail.