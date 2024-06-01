Exclusive: President Trump Was Found Guilty of 11 Felonies for the Equivalent of Receiving 11 Electric Bills in the Mail

Guest post by Joe Hoft who holds a CPA and MBA and multiple degrees and designations. He once oversaw the financial reporting of a billion-dollar entity and was also an international executive in Hong Kong for nearly a decade.

President Trump was charged with 34 “felonies” on Thursday related to accounting activities, many of which he likely never performed in his entire life.

11 of these alleged “felonies” were for the equivalent of receiving an electric bill in the mail.

Corrupt Soros-backed Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, and the Trump-hating gang of former Obama White House and Biden DOJ members like Matthew Colangelo, dropped BS indictments against President Trump in April 2023.

Below is the indictment:

Donald J. Trump Indictment by Jim Hoft on Scribd

On Thursday, a New York jury in corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s court found President Trump guilty of 34 “felonies.” Judge Merchan is arguably the most conflicted judge in history with his 20-something daughter raking in tens of millions from Democrat politicians before, during, and because of this case being tried.

These so-called “felonies” have been ignored by Big Media for a year, yet their accounting-related characteristics really stand out to anyone with an accounting background.

Eleven of these activities classified as “felonies” in the indictment don’t make any sense. President Trump didn’t commit these crimes because these accounting activities clearly aren’t crimes.

Throughout the investigation of the indictments, the corrupt actors going after President Trump claimed the following in 11 instances, starting with their first of 34 so-called felonies.

The defendant, in the County of New York and elsewhere, on or about February 14, 2017, with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof, made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen dated February 14, 2017, marked as a record of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and kept and maintained by the Trump Organization.

Eleven times this indictment makes similar claims as above. This “felony” refers to the receipt of an invoice.

Bragg claims that President Trump:

“Made and caused a false entry in the business records of an enterprise, to wit, an invoice from Michael Cohen.”

This is the same as saying President Trump received an invoice from Michael Cohen. I don’t believe that there was evidence that President Trump ever received these invoices himself. But it really doesn’t matter.

US companies and entities receive thousands, if not millions of invoices every day. Individuals receive invoices as well. For most people they receive their electric bill or invoice in the mail or via email.

President Trump was found guilty of 11 felonies for receiving invoices in the mail or in his email. This is the equivalent of an American being found guilty of a felony for receiving their electric bill in the mail.

It is likely that no one in history other than President Trump has ever been charged with a felony for receiving an invoice from a vendor. Trump has no control over the receipt of invoices. He certainly never created them.

Also, he likely never received an invoice in his life. His accounts payable department would receive the invoices and record receiving them in vouchers in the books. President Trump never did this. He was the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company. This work was performed by the accounts payable department and yet he is charged with 12 felonies for posting these entries in the books.

The remaining 11 felonies for paying the invoices were also likely prepared by the Accounts Payable Department and perhaps signed by President Trump. Bragg claims that President Trump signed 9 of the checks.

It’s most likely that President Trump signed these checks after a cursory review at best, as most executives do for small payments.

This entire case is a sham. The fact that these monsters like Bragg and Colangelo used this to imprison an innocent man for fake crimes is the real crime.

