President Nayib Bukele Tells Tucker Carlson He Leads El Salvador By “Seeking God’s Wisdom”

Tucker Carlson has uploaded a new interview on X with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

In it, the two discuss the secret behind Bukele’s success against criminal gangs, his relationship with God, prayer, satanism, and much more.

In February, Bukele was elected with 84% of the vote, making him one of the world’s most popular elected leaders.

Unlike many political leaders, Bukele’s inauguration speech revered God, which intrigued Tucker Carlson, who was in attendance.

During his interview with Bukele, Tucker asked the El Salvadoran president, “In your inaugural, you said, “In this term, the first point of my plan is to seek God’s wisdom. Why would that be the first point of an economic plan?”

Bukele: “Why wouldn’t it be?”

During another part of the interview, Tucker asked President Bukele how he had been able to crack down on murder in the country.

Previously, El Salvador was the murder capital of the world, but under Bukele’s leadership, the country is now one of the safest places in the Western Hemisphere.

Bukele explained to Tucker that before his administration started a massive crackdown on the criminal gang members who were the culprits behind the high murder rate, he and other members of his cabinet prayed.

The president of El Salvador stated, “We were looking into an impossible situation. So, we prayed.”

