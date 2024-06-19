Portland Baseball Team Becomes First Sports Team to Legally Sell THC Products During Games

The Portland Pickles baseball organization will become the first sports team in the United States to sell marijuana-based products during a live sporting event legally.

In an announcement, the Pickles revealed they have a new partnership with Cycling Frog, which sells THC-based seltzer drinks.

The team will start selling the THC-based seltzer drinks at their stadium on June 18th.

According to Oregon Live, the Seltzer drink contains 2MG of THC and 4MG of CBG and is available in lemon and passion fruit flavors.

Ross Campbell, the Pickles’ VP of Business Development, said, “The Portland Pickles have a responsibility in the sports industry to take leaps and set a precedent of innovative partnerships.”

Fans who want to purchase the drink must be over 21.

The Portland Pickles are a collegiate summer baseball team in the West Coast League.