POLL: Trump Takes Lead Over Biden in Vital Swing State of Pennsylvania

Trump has taken the lead over Biden in Pennsylvania, according to new polling from Marist.

Once again, Pennsylvania is going to play a major role in the election. Democrats see the state as a must-win for Biden, but Trump won the state in 2016 and could certainly take it again in 2024.

If Biden loses here in November, it definitely narrows his path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Key Swing State of Pennsylvania Former President Donald Trump is edging out President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a recent Marist Poll found. The survey, taken June 3-6, 2024, following the Manhattan jury’s controversial guilty verdict in Trump’s business records trial, shows Trump edging Biden out by two points in the Keystone State. The former president garners 47 percent support to Biden’s 45 percent. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes in a distant third place with three percent support, while one percent go for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, one percent go for Cornel West, and less than one percent go for Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver. Another two percent remain undecided. The survey also found Trump edging out Biden among independent voters in Pennsylvania with 42 percent support to Biden’s 40 percent support. Eight percent of independents go for Kennedy, followed by three percent for West and three percent for Stein. Marist Poll noted that Biden had the advantage among independents in the Keystone State in 2020 by an eight-point margin.

See the breakdown below:

Trump is headed to Philadelphia later this week.

The Trump campaign is very wise to keep visiting these blue cities. You do not see Biden going into heavily red areas.