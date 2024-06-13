POLL: Trump Jumps to 8 Point Lead Over Biden in Arizona

Donald Trump has just jumped to an eight-point lead over Joe Biden in the important state of Arizona, according to new polling.

Arizona has been at the center of controversy, especially among people on the right, ever since election night in 2020 when FOX News called the state early for Biden while people could still have been voting.

Trump won the state in 2016 and it has been reliably red going all the way back to the year 2000.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Donald Trump Opens Up 8-Point Lead in Arizona Former President Donald Trump has opened up an eight-point lead on President Joe Biden in a hypothetical five-way presidential race in Arizona, according to an AARP/ Fabrizio Ward/Impact Research poll. The survey finds that Trump garners 45 percent support among likely Arizona voters, putting him comfortably in the lead. Biden is in second place with 37 percent of the response, followed by independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 11 percent. From there, the Green Party’s Jill Stein registers at three percent, while Libertarian Chase Oliver draws no support. Another four percent of the 600 likely voter respondents are undecided. The poll also zoned in on a sample of 800 likely voters 50 and over, finding Trump has a 52 percent to 43 percent lead over Biden in the deeper field. The poll was conducted before and after Trump was convicted in the Manhattan business records case on May 30. The field dates are May 28 to June 4, 2024, and the margin of error is ± four percent for the 600 likely voters and ± 3.5 percent for the strictly 50 and up sample.

These numbers look very good for Trump.

Hopefully, FOX News will be a bit more careful in calling the state this year.