POLL: Swing State Voters Trust Trump More Than Biden to Protect Democracy

Swing state voters trust Trump to protect democracy more than Biden, according to new polling from the Washington Post.

This poll must be driving Democrats positively bonkers, because it is the opposite of their entire strategy. They have been saying for months now that Trump is a threat to democracy. Yet voters in swing states trust Trump on this issue more than the Democrat candidate. That’s hilarious.

So much of what Democrats have tried to do has backfired right into their faces.

The Hill reports:

Swing-state ‘deciders’ trust Trump more than Biden to protect democracy: Poll Voters in key states who will likely decide the election trust former President Trump more than President Biden to handle threats to democracy, according to a survey released Wednesday. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post/Schar School, surveyed voters across six swing states and identified a subgroup of respondents labeled as “deciders.” It found that 38 percent of “deciders” said Trump would do a better job of handling threats of democracy to the U.S., while 29 percent said Biden and 23 percent said neither… Those labeled as “deciders” include respondents who voted in the 2016 or 2020 election, are under the age of 25, have been registered to vote since 2022, are undecided and may not vote or someone who changed the party they support between 2016 and 2020. Among all swing state voters, 44 percent said they trust the presumptive GOP nominee more to protect democracy, while 33 percent said the incumbent. About 16 percent said they trusted neither, and 7 percent said they trusted both equally, per the poll.

How’s that for irony?

Turns out voters think prosecuting your political opponent isn't very Democratic. https://t.co/Cvrrrj1uDf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2024

Devastating poll for the Regime. Their Stalinist law-fare has backfired tremendously. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) June 26, 2024

Turns out you can't save democracy by ending democracy — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 26, 2024

Do you think Jake Tapper will bring this up at the debate? Doubtful.