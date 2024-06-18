Political Earthquake! New Jersey Democrat Kingmaker George Norcross Indicted on Racketeering Charges

A big-time New Jersey Democrat kingmaker was indicted on racketeering charges.

George Norcross, who for decades was the Democrat boss and kingmaker in New Jersey politics, his brother Philip Norcross, and a few other defendants were charged in a 13-count indictment in a case pursued by the state’s attorney general Matthew Platkin.

According to a 111-page indictment unsealed on Monday, Norcross lead a “criminal enterprise” in South New Jersey.

“The entities that benefitted, including Cooper Health and [the insurance firm Conner Strong & Buckelew CSB] then occupied the properties they obtained interests in and sold the tax credits they obtained for millions of dollars,” the indictment said, according to CNBC.

“The indictment unsealed today alleges that George Norcross has been running a criminal enterprise in this state for at least the last twelve years,” New Jersey Attorney General Platkin during a press conference as Norcross sat in attendance.

“On full display in this indictment is how a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests,” Platkin said. “The alleged conduct of the Norcross Enterprise has caused great harm to individuals, businesses, non-profits, the people of the State of New Jersey, and especially the City of Camden and its residents.”

“That stops today,” Platkin added.

WATCH:

Excerpt from CNBC:

More on this story from ABC News: