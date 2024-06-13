“I Wish You Guys Would Play by the Rules!” – Biden Attacks Press at G7 – White House Correspondents’ Association President Responds with RARE Statement After Joe Biden’s Outburst (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday shuffled into a highly scripted joint presser with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a full day of working sessions at the G7 Summit in Italy.

Biden signed a 10-year bilateral ‘security agreement’ with Ukraine which included a $50 billion loan backed by ‘frozen Russian assets.’

Biden was an hour late to the presser.

Biden got testy after reporters asked questions about Hamas and Hunter Biden’s conviction.

“I wish you guys would play by the rules a little bit—I’m here to talk about the critical situation in Ukraine,” Biden said.

Biden holds a VERY RARE, highly scripted "press conference" — then scolds the press for asking him a question: "I wish you guys would play by the rules a little bit" pic.twitter.com/RX6RRA0h9S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Even CNN called Biden out for being shielded from the press.

“[Biden] has been snippy recently,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar said. “This president falls FAR BELOW his predecessors when it comes to interviews and when it comes to press conferences.”

Even CNN is calling out how much Biden is shielded from the press: "This president falls FAR BELOW his predecessors when it comes to interviews and when it comes to press conferences." pic.twitter.com/6toA8WvzTG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

White House Correspondents’ Association President Kelly O’Donnell issued a rare statement following Joe Biden’s outburst.