‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Killed By Shark While Surfing

Pirates of the Caribbean actor and professional surfer Tamayo Perry has died after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii.

Tamayo Perry, 49, who played as a buccaneer in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,’ was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

Honolulu’s emergency services reported that first responders were called to Malaekahana Beach for a shark attack at around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after arrival, paramedics pronounced Perry dead.

Pro Surfer Tamayo Perry, 49, who was known as one of the greatest surfer in the world and appeared in the film Blue Crush, was killed in a shark attack this weekend near the North shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Perry has been a lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. pic.twitter.com/nr4LUZ0vrF — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) June 24, 2024

Surfing legend and ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry killed in shark attack in Hawaii https://t.co/fQEnVfijU4 pic.twitter.com/d45dbBC7mD — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2024

Perry portrayed one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth film in the franchise.