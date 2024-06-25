‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Killed By Shark While Surfing

Pirates of the Caribbean actor and professional surfer Tamayo Perry has died after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii.

Tamayo Perry, 49, who played as a buccaneer in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,’ was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

Honolulu’s emergency services reported that first responders were called to Malaekahana Beach for a shark attack at around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after arrival, paramedics pronounced Perry dead.

Per BBC:

The 49-year-old died on Sunday afternoon, Honolulu’s emergency services confirmed in a press conference.

Emergency services were called to Malaekahana Beach at around 13:00 local time.

But Perry, who was also a lifeguard, was pronounced dead by paramedics after being brought to shore by jet ski.
Perry portrayed one of the buccaneers in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth film in the franchise.

