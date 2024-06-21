Pennsylvania Woman Becomes First Ever to Receive Vaccine for Early-Stage Breast Cancer

A woman in North Hills, Pennsylvania, has become the first-ever to receive a vaccine for early-stage breast cancer.

The woman received the vaccine at the UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Maria Kitay, the patient who received the vaccine, shared, “It is a personal decision, and we really need to make sure more women survive breast cancer.”

The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers developed the new breast cancer vaccine.

CBS reported the vaccine will given in three doses.

Dr. Olivera Finn, the immunologist who invented the vaccine, shared, “We look forward to many more women signing up for this trial; this is a very innovative way to approach a breast cancer diagnosis, especially a pre-cancer diagnosis.”

UPMC breast cancer vaccine study begins with first patient https://t.co/tzdw2UGPu4 — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) June 20, 2024

Per CBS News:

