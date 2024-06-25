PATHETIC: Elizabeth Warren Tries to Defend Biden Over Border Crisis, Blames Republicans for the Catastrophe (VIDEO)

They don’t call her ‘Lie-a-watha’ for nothing.

Senator Elizabeth Warren appeared on ABC News this weekend and tried to defend Biden over the border crisis saying that he is doing everything he can. She then tried to blame Republicans in congress for not giving Biden everything he wanted in the so-called border bill.

Even left wing journo Martha Raddatz wasn’t buying it, pointing out that Trump kept the border more secure with less resources.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

RADDATZ: Let’s talk about President Biden. I know he wanted that — that immigration bill to pass, that bipartisan, but there have been more than 6.9 million apprehensions at the southern border thus far in Biden’s term. There were just over 2 million in Donald Trump’s entire term. What did the president do wrong? WARREN: No, this isn’t about what the president did wrong. Remember, on the very first day that he was sworn into office, President Biden asked Congress both for the resources and for comprehensive immigration reform. The Republicans blocked it, blocked it, blocked it, blocked it, until last fall — RADDATZ: Donald Trump didn’t have that either, Senator. He didn’t have that either, and there were 2 million during his entire term. WARREN: Until last fall, the president tries to deal with the problem that is presented to him. He can’t deal with it if Congress and the Republicans continue to block him. And so, the president is using the tools available to him both to create border security, but he doesn’t have the resources because the Republicans are blocking access. RADDATZ: But he is president — understood. I do think you’ve made your point, but poll after poll as Matt Rivers just pointed out, say that this is a very weak poll number for President Biden. Trump surpasses him by 17 points in trust and working the border.

Here’s the video:

Democrats know that this issue is seriously hurting Biden. That’s why they’re so desperate to shift blame. It’s not going to work.