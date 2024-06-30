Pastor Corey Brooks Asks “If Democrats Say They Stand with My Community, Why Are So Many Still Failing to Learn How to Read?” (Video)

In an article for Fox News, Pastor Corey Brooks poses some tough questions for Democrats and asking, “Why is reading not even a priority for the Democrats in my city?”

He has been vocal about why he left the Democrat party more than a decade ago, saying Democrats “prefer to spend their time pushing worthless DEI programs onto us. They segregate Chicago students and teachers by race. They impose racial sensitivity training upon us. What they’re telling us is that racial diversity matters more than reading.”

He shared that when he publicly expressed support for Republican candidate Mark Rauner for governor of Illinois in 2014, he received death threats, and his church was vandalized.

An Illinois State Board of Education report card shows the dismal results of education policies in the state.

In 30 schools in Illinois, not a single student can read at grade level, 22 of which are in the City of Chicago.

In 53 schools, not a single student can do math at grade level, 33 of which are in Chicago.

Pastor Brooks writes at Fox News:

Every single one of these Democrats pride themselves on being on the side of “the good.” It’s their bread and butter. It is what they advertise. They come into my impoverished, violent but, at the same time, a proud working-class neighborhood and they tell us, I stand with the Blacks, the minorities, the women, the impoverished, the marginalized, and so on. If they stand with us, then why are so many of our kids failing to learn how to read? Reading is everything. It’s the most important thing a child can learn and develop over his or her scholastic career. Reading is what opens doors and creates opportunities. Reading is knowledge and that’s what fills empty souls with purpose and brings them to life. Why then is reading not even a priority for the Democrats in my city? I don’t know the full agenda of the Democratic National Convention, but I’m willing to bet that not one speaker or agenda item will focus on the reading illiteracy crisis facing my community as well as many others across America. ***** The Democrats, the self-proclaimed carers of our society, have done nothing about this problem. At this point, you have to think this neglect is intentional. They’re not living on Mars; they know these numbers. They run the Chicago Teachers Union. If this neglect is not intentional, then it is criminal.

