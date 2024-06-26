Partial Gag Order on Trump is a Debate Trap… Biden Still in Total Panic Mode (VIDEO)

by

Judge Juan Merchan lifted some of his unconstitutional gag order provisions of President Trump, but he deviously left in place a gag on Trumps ability to talk about NY prosecutors which includes the DOJ shill Matthew Colangelo. This is a trap. CNN will most certainly try to trick President Trump into violating this gag order during the debate. It is election engineering at its worst.

We also have the must see video of the Georgia judge who attacked a cop. See for yourself why she just got kicked off the bench.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.