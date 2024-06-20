PANIC AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Top Aides to Biden Worry He Doesn’t Have a Serious Plan to Beat Trump

New reporting reveals that some aides close to Joe Biden are worried that he doesn’t have a serious plan to beat Trump.

This is obvious every time that Biden tries to speak. He has no plan to deal with the border, the consistent problem of inflation, or the growing number of conflicts on the world stage.

Biden clearly thinks that not being Trump will be enough to carry him across the finish line and people in his inner circle are afraid to breach this subject with him.

FOX News reports:

Top Biden aides worry over ‘scary’ situation of President not having a serious plan to beat Trump: report Democratic strategists and advisers to President Biden are revealing concerns about the campaign’s direction and leadership with just months to go before the election in November. A Democratic strategist who communicates with the Biden campaign said that he doesn’t know what plan Biden’s inner circle has to beat former President Trump — if any. “It is unclear to many of us watching from the outside whether the president and his core team realize how dire the situation is right now, and whether they even have a plan to fix it,” the strategist told Axios. “That is scary.” Some advisers feel pressure not to speak up in meetings, especially when in the presence of Biden’s most trusted and longest serving aides. “Even for those close to the center, there is a hesitance to raise skepticism or doubt about the current path, for fear of being viewed as disloyal,” an anonymous official told the outlet.

More from Axios:

– People close to the president told Axios they worry about raising concerns in meetings because Biden’s group of longtime loyal aides can exile dissenters. – “Even for those close to the center, there is a hesitance to raise skepticism or doubt about the current path, for fear of being viewed as disloyal,” a person in Biden’s orbit told Axios, speaking on condition of anonymity because of those dynamics. – “There is not a discussion that a change of course is needed.”

One of Biden’s greatest weaknesses is that he believes he is doing a great job. And to make matters worse, the people around him are afraid to tell him otherwise.