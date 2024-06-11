Oprah Winfrey Hospitalized, Per Gayle King

According to her best friend and CBS news anchor Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized.

During a broadcast on CBS Mornings, King announced Oprah was hospitalized after suffering from a stomach bug.

King shared, “She had some kind of stomach thing where stuff was coming out of both ends.”

“But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, she had an IV, so it was a very serious thing,” added King.

King assured viewers that Oprah would be okay and is currently recovering.

The news of Oprah being hospitalized comes just five months after she announced she has been losing the weight loss drug Ozempic to shed some pounds.

Just in: Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized for stomach issues according to her best friend Gayle King. pic.twitter.com/7MpWBKk74A — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 11, 2024

Per The Daily Mail:

Oprah Winfrey was hospitalized recently because of a stomach problem that left her excreting from ‘both ends,’ her best friend Gayle King revealed. Gayle, 69, made the candid confession on Tuesday, adding that she hoped Oprah, 70, would not be upset by her indiscretion. It comes fives months after Winfrey admitted to having used weight loss drugs, similar to Ozempic. ‘She had some kind of stomach thing where – stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic,’ said Gayle. ‘But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, she had an IV, so it was a very serious thing,’ the news anchor continued. When she was asked about the current state of Oprah’s health, Gayle said: ‘She will be okay. She will be okay,’ on CBS Mornings.

Oprah Winfrey hospitalized for stomach issue that left her with ‘stuff coming out of both ends’ according to best friend Gayle King https://t.co/JaXfQKb4pA pic.twitter.com/qXGNdefxt6 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 11, 2024

READ: