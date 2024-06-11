Oprah Winfrey Hospitalized, Per Gayle King

According to her best friend and CBS news anchor Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized.

During a broadcast on CBS Mornings, King announced Oprah was hospitalized after suffering from a stomach bug.

King shared, “She had some kind of stomach thing where stuff was coming out of both ends.”

“But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, she had an IV, so it was a very serious thing,” added King.

King assured viewers that Oprah would be okay and is currently recovering.

The news of Oprah being hospitalized comes just five months after she announced she has been losing the weight loss drug Ozempic to shed some pounds.

Oprah Leaves WeightWatchers, Sinks Stock Price After Admitting Truth About Weight-Loss Drug

