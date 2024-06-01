Notorious Serial Killer Who Brutally Murdered Dozens of Women and Fed Them to His Pigs Gets Killed by Fellow Prison Inmate

A notorious murderer known as “The Pig Farm Killer” has been killed by a fellow inmate.

74-year-old Robert Pickton, one of the most prolific serial killers in Canada’s history, had been barely clinging to life after being speared in the head with a broken broom handle on May 19. The incident occurred in a segregated intervention unit at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution.

As CTV News Vancouver reported, The Correctional Service of Canada revealed on Friday that Pickton passed away in a hospital after being put in a medically induced coma.

“The inmate’s next of kin have been notified,” the Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement. “We have also contacted registered victims, in accordance with their specified notification preferences.

Police spokesman Hugues Beaulieu has confirmed that a 51-year-old inmate is in custody. The murder is under investigation.

Cynthia Cardinal, who lost her sister Georgina Papin to Pickton, was pleased with the outcome.

“This is gonna bring healing for, I won’t say all families, I’ll just say most of the families,” she said.

As the Daily Mail notes, Pickton took his female drug addicts and prostitutes to his pig farm Port Coquitlam, which is roughly 17 miles from Vancouver, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. While there, he murdered them by strangling them to death.

He then gutted them like animals and fed their bodies to his 600-pound pigs to dispose of evidence.

But investigators were eventually able to find the partial remains of six women — Papin, Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, and Marnie Frey — on his property. He was convicted of these crimes in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison.

The New York Post notes Pickton was also charged with an additional 20 murders, but the charges were dropped following his sentencing.

The monster was believed to have been responsible for the deaths of up to 49 females in total. He even sold human flesh before being convicted.