NOT TO MISS… Lansing Rally Tomorrow for Voter Integrity — Featuring Senators Runestad, Johnson, Lindsey, and TGP’s Patty McMurray

Grassroots activists and prominent figures are rallying to fortify election integrity in Michigan.

The “Protect Our Voters!” event, scheduled for Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Boji Tower, will showcase these efforts.

Organized by Senator Jim Runestad (R-White Lake), the gathering aims to bring to light the strategic measures needed to combat voter fraud and ensure that every vote is counted accurately and fairly.

Senator Runestad will discuss Senate Bills 603–604 during the rally. In his X account, Sen. Runestad wrote:

All voters in Michigan; Democrat, Independents, and Republicans should be motivated to join this rally on Wednesday to ensure free and fair elections and to build trust and certainty in our election processes. Most of Michigan is now aware of Senate bill’s 603 and 604, which are coming up for a vote soon and are designed to eliminate all the current investigatory and subpoena powers invested in the Board of canvassers, and to make the recount process vastly more complicated and expensive in order to facilitate the potential of mischief in the recount process. Fair and trusted elections are the very bedrock of our Republic and bill’s SB 603-4 actively work to strip away, and to undermine the authority of the peoples representatives on canvassing boards who are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring accuracy in our election results- especially as it relates to recounts. We will have a number of speakers addressing many of the issues going forward this election cycle that we need to be aware of in order to make sure everyone can have confidence in the election process.

Also on the roster is Senator Ruth Johnson (R-Holly), who will focus on cleaning up Michigan’s voter rolls.

Joining them will be Senator Jonathan Lindsey (R-Allen), who will discuss a lawsuit he and several other lawmakers are involved in regarding “the time, place, and manner of elections.”

Malinda Pego, Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party (MRP), will share her past election experiences. Patrice Johnson, founder of Pure Michigan Integrity Elections, will discuss an ongoing lawsuit she is involved with in Pennsylvania. Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton), Rep. Rachelle Smit (R-Martin), and Rep. Jay DeBoyer (R-Clay) will also be speaking at the event.

One of the standout speakers, Patty McMurray, author and noted investigative journalist at The Gateway Pundit, is slated to address the crowd about the Muskegon election fraud allegations. McMurray, who has been at the epicenter of uncovering irregularities and advocating for rigorous checks and balances, is hailed as a hero among those fighting against electoral malpractices.

The event not only aims to educate and inform the public about the challenges facing electoral integrity but also to empower citizens to take an active role in monitoring and participating in the electoral process. By highlighting the work of Patty McMurray and others, Senator Runestad hopes to inspire more individuals to join this critical cause.

The event was originally planned to take place at East Lawn, Michigan Capitol, but due to the possibility of inclement weather, the location has been changed.

According to the press release:

Due to potential inclement weather, our Michigan Election Integrity Rally venue will move to the Boji Tower conference room on the 1st floor. This critical election integrity event will still begin at 3pm. Join Sen. Runestad at Boji Tower, tomorrow June 5th, at 3pm 124 W. Allegan St. Lansing, MI

“Michigan voters, everyone is excited about the Protect Michigan Voters rally tomorrow, Wednesday, the fifth at 3 o’clock! However, due to advertised inclement weather, we are changing the venue from the capital steps to the Boji Tower, first floor conference room, right next to the lawn. Don’t miss out on this educational forum that will arm you with the critical issues and the Democrats planned schemes for our upcoming 2024 election cycle!” Sen. Runestad wrote on X.

