“Nobody Gives Me Advice in Games. I Wish” – Caitlin Clark Reveals That No WNBA Veterans Have Reached Out to Offer Advice or Show Her Love – They Are That Heartless!

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

The greatest women’s basketball player in history is on her own in the WNBA. No veterans have reached out to Caitlin Clark to offer advice or help her through her first year in the league.

Caitlin Clark graduated from the University of Iowa and broke nearly every scoring and assist record possible in NCAA basketball during her 4-year career.

Immediately after setting the all-time NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record, Nike shared this ad. It was one of the greatest ads in sports history, not only because it was aired right after Clark broke the record, but because it was great and it showed Caitlin Clark’s greatness.

yall don’t get it, this nike commercial, and the state farm ones MEAN something to me dude! pic.twitter.com/7J1z1jboZh — shay (@shayxthinks2) June 26, 2024

Clark was drafted number one by the WNBA and this is where the persecution started. Clark brought millions of new fans with her. She is setting records at every outlet that plays her games and every venue where she plays. It’s record setting.

Clark is able to set records despite playing for a terrible franchise with a terrible coach and hateful players in the league.

Despite single-handedly lifting the WNBA to new heights in attendance and viewers, women playing in the WNBA are envious of Clark. They hate her. They have come out in games and physically assaulted Clark.

Adding to the persecution, Clark was not invited to the Olympics despite having more threes than anyone selected to the team and only one team member having more assists.

Clark shared in a recent interview that no veterans have reached out and given her any advice since she joined the WNBA.

“Nobody gives me advice in games. I wish” Still no love for Caitlin Clark from the WNBA vets pic.twitter.com/9zr7yxJT4v — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 29, 2024

The WNBA is showing its true colors. No wonder this league never made a profit in nearly 30 years.