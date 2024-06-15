Newest Insanity From CNN – It’s a Conspiracy Theory to Say That America is a Republic and Not a Democracy (VIDEO)

by

The United States of America is a constitutional republic, but don’t say that to anyone at CNN or they might label you a conspiracy theorist.

The far left network recently did an entire segment about the fact that Trump supporters and other people on the right insist (correctly) that we are not a democracy.

The left has repeated their canned line about ‘our democracy’ so many times that CNN is now trying to rewrite history to suit the Democrat party.

NewsBusters reported:

CNN Scandalized By The Idea America Is a Republic, Not a Democracy

With President Biden arguing that former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan decided it would be a good idea to try to help make that case. On Friday’s CNN News Central, O’Sullivan was seen on the road with Trump voters, where he was aghast at the idea that they view America as a republic, not a democracy.

In one clip, O’Sullivan was speaking to a couple when he declared, “Obviously, there’s a lot of criticisms of Trump that he is bad for democracy. That he’s bad for American democracy.”

A woman interrupted him to assert, “Can I say something? We are a republic. We’re not a democracy,” while a man echoed her sentiment, “We are a republic. We’re a representative republic. We’re not a democracy.”

CNN throws in a few clips of Republican leaders talking about democracy as if this changes history and proves their point:

The clips of Reagan and Bush were juxtaposed with Speaker Mike Johnson, and Fox News hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth claiming America is a republic, not a democracy.

The whole premise is silly. Reagan and Bush were using democracy as an antonym for dictatorship, whereas others use democracy in a more literal sense, where the rights of the people are not protected from the emotions of the masses or of the legislature of the day.

Watch the video below:

So to recap… If you have a proper and correct understanding of American history and our official form of government, you’re a conspiracy theorist, according to CNN.

Our media is so broken and corrupted.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.