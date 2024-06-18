New Zealand Rugby Star Dies Suddenly Aged 25 After Reported ‘Medical Event’

A New Zealand Rugby player has died suddenly at the age of 25 following a reported “medical event.”

Connor Garden-Bachop’s death on Monday was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby.

The statement read:

On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family. Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief. Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room. Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him. NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the Players Association are providing support and we ask that the privacy of the Garden-Bachop family is respected.

Tributes for the young athlete poured in across social media:

Kei te tangi te ao Whutupōro kua hinga tētahi o ngā tama o te papa takaro. The house of rugby laments the passing of one of its sons who graced the playing fields. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop yesterday.

Reflecting on the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop, what about this try he scored in the 2019 Jubilee Cup semi-final for Norths against Tawa! Norths won a thriller 18-17 and went on to beat Wainuiomata 25-16 in the final the following week.

My most favorite Connor Garden-Bachop’s try.

My most favorite Connor Garden-Bachop's try.

Rest in Peace…

Kei te tangi te ao Whutupōro kua hinga tētahi o ngā tama o te papa takaro. The house of rugby laments the passing of one of its sons who graced the playing fields. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop yesterday. He will be remembered… pic.twitter.com/6j9j5Deha3 — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) June 17, 2024

We join the rugby community in mourning the sudden passing of Connor Garden-Bachop. Sending love to the Garden-Bachop family – we’re all with you ️ pic.twitter.com/9Kyb17xKBx — Queensland Reds (@Reds_Rugby) June 17, 2024

The exact cause of his death has yet to be revealed.