New Zealand Rugby Star Dies Suddenly Aged 25 After Reported ‘Medical Event’

A New Zealand Rugby player has died suddenly at the age of 25 following a reported “medical event.”

Connor Garden-Bachop’s death on Monday was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby.

The statement read:

On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family.

Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief.

Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.

Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him. NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the Players Association are providing support and we ask that the privacy of the Garden-Bachop family is respected.

Tributes for the young athlete poured in across social media:

The exact cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

