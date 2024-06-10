New National Poll Finds 62 Percent of Americans, Including Democrats, Support National Program to Deport ALL Illegal Aliens (Video)

A new CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday found that 62% of Americans support a national program to deport all of Joe Biden’s millions of illegal aliens.

Earlier today CBS polling expert Anthony Salvanto broke the news to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation that 62% of Americans want all illegal aliens rounded up and deported.

Anthony Salvanto: “We tested that in a general way in principle. Would you support a new government program that would deport all people living in the U.S. illegally? And that finds majority favor. That finds six in 10. It’s strongest among folks who are MAGA. It’s strongest among Trump supporters, but also from some Democrats as well.”

The news stunned the far left CBS host.

Margaret Brennan: So, unpack that a bit, because this 62 percent of Americans favor deporting all undocumented immigrants. So, Homeland Security says that President Biden has already deported or repatriated more people in the past year than any year since 2010. And then, depending on the details of what’s talked about on the campaign trail, some of what Mr. Trump talks about could be illegal. It doesn’t seem practical, in some sense, to round up children. And then we know that the courts have questioned whether local authorities would have the ability to do it, and federal authorities don’t have the resources. So what exactly do people think they’re supporting?

That’s when Salvanto disrupted her world.

Anthony Salvanto: Well, when you measure public sentiment on this or really just about any policy, you’re getting a sense of direction. You’re getting broad brushstrokes. But those kinds of details, well, that’s often up to the legislatures and the courts later on. We tested even the idea of, should local law enforcement be involved in this? And a lot of folks do say yes. Again, the details of that, the specifics, you’re not going to pick that up in an aggregate public opinion.

Leftists hate it when the country catches on to their treachery.