NEW: Federal Judge Orders Liquidation of Alex Jones’ Personal Assets

A federal judge on Friday ordered the liquidation of Alex Jones’ personal assets.

Judge Christopher Lopez approved Alex Jones’ request to convert a Chapter 11 business reorganization bk to a Chapter 7 personal bankruptcy.

The judge still has not made a decision on Jones’ media platform Infowars and parent company Free Speech Systems.

“This is probably the end of Infowars here very, very soon. If not today, in the next few weeks or months,” Alex Jones told reporters before the hearing began on Friday. “But it’s just the beginning of my fight against tyranny.”

CBS reported:

A federal judge on Friday ordered the liquidation of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones′ personal assets and was still deciding on his company’s separate bankruptcy case. The decision could determine the future of his Infowars media platform, as Jones owes $1.5 billion for his false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Judge Christopher Lopez approved converting Jones’ proposed personal bankruptcy reorganization to a liquidation. He was still set to rule on whether Jones’ company, Austin, Texas-based Free Speech Systems, also should be liquidated. Many of Jones’ personal assets will be sold off, but he is expected to keep his primary home in the Austin area and some other belongings that are exempt from bankruptcy liquidation. He already has moved to sell his Texas ranch worth about $2.8 million, a gun collection and other assets to help pay debts.

In December 2022 Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in a Texas court after the Sandy Hook verdict.

A Connecticut judge previously ordered Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million to Sandy Hook families, Reuters reported.

This is in addition to the $1 billion Alex Jones was ordered to pay for questioning the Sandy Hook shooting.

Sandy Hook families previously sought $2.75 trillion in damages – in addition to the $1 billion.

Alex Jones called the defamation suit an attack on his First Amendment rights.

Jones also said he apologized to the Sandy Hook families, but it wasn’t enough.

News broke on Thursday that the Sandy Hook families who lost children in that horrible school shooting are now going after Alex Jones’s social media accounts. They believe it is their right to silence Alex Jones. They already won a judgment of $1 billion for a broadcast he made following the shooting.

On Friday morning Alex Jones posted a video from his car. He is traveling to Houston this morning for a court hearing. The Sandy Hook families are attempting to take away his social media accounts.

