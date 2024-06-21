ICYMI: New Documents Reveal U.S. Government Encourages Snitching on Your Neighbors to the Feds — Same Tactics Used by Communist China’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s

American First Legal (AFL) has released a series of documents highlighting the U.S. government’s attempts to bolster intelligence collection on its own citizens.

Following a lawsuit filed by the AFL on behalf of former Ambassador Ric Grenell, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Intelligence Experts Group was forced to disband.

With the disbandment, AFL has released the first set of internal meeting notes—part of the #DeepStateDiaries series—which unveils a concerted effort by federal officials to infiltrate and monitor American communities under the guise of public safety.

These internal documents disclose discussions involving high-profile figures like John Brennan and James Clapper, focusing on methods for DHS to subtly increase intelligence-gathering efforts across the nation.

The Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, which had been meeting for four months prior to its official announcement in September 2023, held a discussion on “Collection Posture and Associated Challenges.”

The conversation revealed frustration over the lack of mandate for state and local partners to collect information, resulting in “limited access in I&A.”

The group acknowledged that the “See Something, Say Something” campaign had not been as effective due to American’s general reluctance to report on their neighbors. The challenge they faced was: “How do we get into local communities in a non-threatening way? How do people safely report a concern about their neighbors?”

One of the proposed solutions discussed was the reclassification of political dissent as a “public health” crisis, effectively broadening the net of surveillance under the auspices of community safety.

This approach, aimed at making “mother[s] and teacher[s]” comfortable reporting on their own children or students, effectively turns family and educators into informants for the federal government.

This is the same playbook used during Communist China’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, where many people died.

During China’s Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), initiated by Chairman Mao Zedong, snitching on neighbors and even family members was a common and encouraged practice.

This period, known formally as the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, aimed to enforce communism by eliminating capitalist, traditional, and cultural elements from society. Mao mobilized the youth into groups called Red Guards, who were tasked with identifying and punishing perceived counter-revolutionaries.

According to History:

Mao launched the so-called Cultural Revolution (known in full as the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution) in August 1966, at a meeting of the Plenum of the Central Committee. He shut down the nation’s schools, calling for a massive youth mobilization to take current party leaders to task for their embrace of bourgeois values and lack of revolutionary spirit. In the months that followed, the movement escalated quickly as the students formed paramilitary groups called the Red Guards and attacked and harassed members of China’s elderly and intellectual population. A personality cult quickly sprang up around Mao, similar to that which existed for Josef Stalin, with different factions of the movement claiming the true interpretation of Maoist thought. The population was urged to rid itself of the “Four Olds”: Old customs, old culture, old habits, and old ideas.

