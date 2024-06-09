New Crime Wave Hits NYC: Illegal Migrants Deliberately Jumping in Front of Cars to Extort Money from Terrified Drivers (VIDEO)

A new crime wave has reportedly hit the streets of New York City as illegal migrants are deliberately jumping in front of moving cars to extort money from terrified drivers.

The New York Post has reported on this disturbing trend, where migrants brazenly risk their lives in an attempt to financially exploit unsuspecting drivers. The illegal aliens have escalated their dangerous scam, particularly in Brooklyn’s bustling streets.

Dashcam footage obtained by The Post vividly captures one such incident on Flatbush Avenue South. The video shows a migrant deliberately leaping into the path of a car, forcing the driver to make a hazardous swerve to avoid a collision.

Christina, a 37-year-old driver and one of the victims of this harrowing scheme, recounted her terrifying experience.

“All of a sudden, a man with eyes wide open and screaming jumped in front of my car. He was trying to get me to run him over,” she said.

“If I had been distracted even for a second, my life could have been over. It’s just sickening,” she shared with The Post.

Residents of Rockaway Beach, where several near-misses have been reported, are particularly on edge. Community members have taken to Facebook to share their encounters and warn others, indicating a growing concern about this disturbing trend.

More from New York Post:

At least three other Rockaway Beach residents have almost become victims to the twisted trick, according to posts in an area Facebook group. “It happened to me . . . in the dark early morning,” another resident wrote in response to Christina’s post. “Someone did this to me outside the 7/11 on Flatbush about three weeks ago,” another responded. In a separate post on May 6, another woman wrote that “a man jumped in front of my daughter’s car this morning” on Flatbush Avenue. “She was able to brake in time and didn’t hit him.” In January, John B., a retired NYPD cop from Bergen Beach, told The Post that details of the apparent extortion scheme were discussed by concerned residents and 63rd Precinct cops. “They’re scaring people saying, ‘You just hit me, and I’m going to report it if you don’t give me the money,’” he explained.

WATCH:

Illegal migrants are brazenly jumping in front of moving cars in NYC in a new crime bid to get hit and squeeze cash out of frightened drivers: pic.twitter.com/I2bc6VnWLY — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 8, 2024

According to a recent poll by Newsweek, more than 70% of New York City residents blamed the city’s current crime rates on illegal immigrants. Of these, 41% perceive immigration as having a “significant” impact on crime, while another 31% believe it has a “fair amount” of influence.

Washington Times reported: