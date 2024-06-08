NEW: Court Rules Lawless AZ Governor Katie Hobbs Violated State Law by Failing to Nominate Directors for Senate Confirmation

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs violated the law by circumventing the Arizona Senate’s Committee on Director Nominations to vet state agency directors, a judge has ruled.

“The Governor has improperly, unilateraly appointed de facto directors for these 13 agencies, despite the actual job tile she has assigned 10 each of them,” reads Judge Scott Blaney’s June 5 ruling.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, Hobbs is also facing an investigation, stemming from significant donations made to a dark money group, which were used for Hobbs’ inaugural events, potentially influencing state contract decisions.

Hobbs’ ethical conduct was called into question by GOP State Legislators after she solicited donations of up to $250,000 using a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group for inaugural events and received $400,000 from a company, which later made millions in return.

Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes, who, like Hobbs, stole the 2022 election by 280 votes from Trump-endorsed Abe Hamadeh, will launch a criminal investigation into Governor Katie Hobbs over a pay-to-play scheme.

Arizona Family reports,

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge says Gov. Katie Hobbs violated Arizona law when she appointed “de facto directors” to lead state agencies without Senate consent. However, the court will not be issuing an injunction at this time. At issue is the governor’s battle with the Republican-controlled legislature over her nominees to run various state departments. In February 2023, one month after Gov. Hobbs was sworn in, the state Senate broke tradition by creating a new committee to vet and confirm her nominees. A number of Democrats criticized the move, calling the Senate Committee on Director Nominations (DINO) a blatant attempt to stall or completely block the nominations.

In the days and months that followed, the governor submitted 22 nominations for director positions. According to court documents, only 11 nominees received a hearing before the new panel.

The Judge ordered that Hobbs' appointments were made "in violation of Arizona law" and that a seperate evidentary hearing or oral arguments will occur in July or early August for the parties to "meet and confer in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of this dispute."

Read the full ruling here:

Per the report, Katie Hobbs delivered the following statement in response to the ruling:

“Arizonans want sanity, not the chaos of indicted fake elector Jake Hoffman’s sham committee that he abuses to force his radical political agenda on Arizonans. Governor Hobbs stands ready to work with anybody in the Senate who is serious about putting the political games aside and delivering for everyday Arizonans, and as she’s said from day one, she remains open to a fair and timely process for confirmation of nominees. “We believe the ruling is wrong on the law and will be appealing it. While the case remains pending, we will continue to ensure state agencies can perform their vital functions and serve Arizonans.”

Arizona Senate Republicans and Senate President Warren Petersen responded to the ruling highlighting the "disturbing trend of our Governor breaking our laws" and slamming the Democrats for "weaponizing Arizona's government for their own political gain and to implement their radical left agenda."

According to Petersen, the decisions made by Hobbs' "fake directors" could possibly lead to a "myriad of lawsuits."

