Nearly 100 Fire Hydrants Have Been Stolen in L.A. County, Thieves Scrap the Metal

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has reported that nearly 100 fire hydrants have been stolen in the county this year.

Authorities reported 85 fire hydrants have been stolen in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, and another 14 were stolen in Lynwood.

No arrests were reported for the string of thefts, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the thefts.

Golden State Water Company, which operates the fire hydrants, revealed fire hydrants in L.A. County are being stolen daily.

The Golden State Water Company general manager, Kate Nutting, said the hydrants are made of brass and iron.

Nutting added that she believes the hydrants are being used for scrap metal.

More than 80 fire hydrants were stolen across LA County, according to deputies. “Over $1 Million in losses “https://t.co/NSQteNlSuW pic.twitter.com/kpjNp4AdUY — Battle Beagle (@HarmlessYardDog) June 4, 2024

Per Los Angeles Daily News:

Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 fire hydrants in Los Angeles County this year, sheriff’s officials said Monday. Some 85 hydrants have been stolen in unincorporated areas of the county, and another 14 in Lynwood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department’s Century Station has partnered with the LASD Major Crimes Bureau to investigate the thefts. “These incidents significantly threaten public safety and disrupt essential emergency services … Our investigators are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for the thefts,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “Fire hydrants play a crucial role in ensuring effective fire response and public safety, and their removal can have serious consequences. Rest assured, our top priorities are the safety and well-being of our community. We are fully committed to swiftly resolving this matter and ensuring all fire hydrants are restored and functioning properly,” the statement added.

Hundreds of fire hydrants are being stolen in LA. Not convicting criminals has consequences…who would have thought?? pic.twitter.com/1AnInAdiyJ — Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez (@AsmKateSanchez) June 4, 2024

Fire hydrants aren’t the only metal being stolen in California streets.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Oakland city officials decided to take down a traffic light after homeless people repeatedly stole copper wire from an electrical box that supplied power to the lights.

