Nasty Leftist Comedian Makes SICK Sexualized Joke About Conservative Activist’s Baby Son – Gets Punched, and Finds Out That ‘The World Is Not Twitter’

There’s a memorable quote by boxing legend Mike Tyson that says “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

That’s exactly the case, as people breach the boundary of free speech and feel comfortable posting idiotic, offensive and even criminal things, thinking they are safe behind their screens.

Until, of course, they are not.

A wild video has surfaced showing an enraged Spanish father punching a comedian on stage for making a vile, unacceptable sexualized joke about his 3-month-old son on social media.

Little did leftist comedian Jaime Caravaca know that retribution was on its way.

In the middle of his set in Madrid on Monday night, the enraged dad, Alberto Pugilato, stormed the stage and punched him in the head.

New York Post reported:

“The on-stage violence erupted after Caravaca had responded to a photo that Pugilato — a right-wing activist and musician — had posted of his baby over the weekend on X with the caption, ‘Pride and joy’.

‘Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c–k,’ Caravaca tweeted back, according to a since-deleted screenshot being circulated online.

Pugilato quickly fired back, ‘I assure you that you are going to apologize for what you said about my 3-month-old son and you will discover that real life is not Twitter’.”

Those were not idle words, because Pugilato jumped on stage during Caravaca’s monologue and landed a couple of blows on his head.

“’Do you think my son was going to eat a black man’s d–k? At 3 months? What now? Tell me to my face, here and now’, he added.”

The comedian later addressed the onstage attack, tweeting that he’d received death threats, and apologized – as the outraged father had predicted.

Pugilato responded to the post and said he accepted the comedian’s apology.

“’I defend freedom of expression in the same way that I defend the right to respond. I do not wish you any harm and I hope this helps others understand that children are sacred. All the best’, he tweeted.”