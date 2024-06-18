More Blatant Democrat Collusion: Mark Elias, a Leftist Org., Secretary of State Hobbs, King and Thurston County Auditors and a Leftist Judge – Gee, What Could Go Wrong?

This is a follow-up to a June 12 article by Who Counts The Votes – “Washington’s 30 Day Residency Requirement for Voters Was Quietly Demolished.”

Thank you to Who Counts The Votes via a Public Record Request to help expose Democrat Secretary of State (SoS) Steve Hobbs’s disregard for state law, as the SoS deleted the 30 day residency requirement from the voter registration form. This action is despite RCW 29A.08.230 – Oath of Applicant.

SUMMARY:

November 20, 2023, the leftist Organization Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans via the leftist Elias Law Group filed a 22-page Amended Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief in US District Court, Western District of Washington, against the Dem WA SoS and two leftist county auditors in King and Thurston Counties.

Among other things, the carefully crafted complaint targets the homeless, illegals, newcomers, etc., who may arrive in Washington within 30 days of an election, and reads:

The Voting Rights Act (“VRA”) prohibits states from preventing otherwise eligible voters from voting for president and vice president based on how long they have resided in the state before election day. And the United States Constitution prohibits such requirements in all elections. Section 202 of the VRA is explicit: “No citizen of the United States who is otherwise qualified to vote in any election for President and Vice President shall be denied the right to vote . . . in such election because of the failure of such citizen to comply with any durational residency requirement of such State or political subdivision.” 52 U.S.C. § 10502(c).”

Washington’s Durational Residency Requirement denies otherwise eligible Washington voters their right to participate in elections in their new domicile and have a voice in selecting the elected officials who will represent them going forward.

Washington law also requires voters to attest under penalty of perjury that they have resided at their current address for at least 30 days before the date of the election. See RCW 29A.08.230 (requiring voters to attest to meeting the state’s durational residency requirement on their voter registration form); WAC 434-230 015 (requiring voters to re-attest to meeting the state’s durational residency requirements on the ballot). And Washington law includes no exception for presidential or other federal elections.

THEN LO AND BEHOLD…

On March 15, 2024, a mutually agreed court order granting the joint motion for entry of consent judgment and decree, which states:

To resolve the litigation, Defendants have agreed to entry of the consent decree, under which “registrants will no longer be required to attest, under penalty of perjury, that they have resided at their Washington address for at least 30 days immediately before the next election.” The consent decree sets out changes Defendants have agreed to make to Washington’s voter registration forms, computerized voter registration applications, and printed and online guidance on voter eligibility and registration.

The sham (agreed) order was clear collaborated collusion and is easy to see right through – Yeah… Most obviously orchestrated by both the “Plaintiff” (a biased 501(c)(4) Non-Profit Organization) Via Leftist Elias Law Group and Leftist “Defendants” SoS, King County Auditor Julie Wise and Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall…Then rubber-stamped by a Leftist Judge. It makes one wonder if un-lucky #13 AG Ferguson knew, or perhaps it was his idea…

Hmm…More Democrat contrived lawfare. This is how courts are being used to destroy the integrity of voting systems across the country. A Leftist is (s)elected, invites a suit, “settles it,” and claims to have changed the law.

How very convenient for all the Democrat Operatives involved in this agreement to create and allow more cheating in our elections. Encouraging more illegitimate voters and fostering more illegitimate Democrat beneficiaries and bureaucrats.

The order violates state law RCW 29A.08.230 – Oath of Applicant. And, of course, they know this…Or even worse, they blindly assume it violates state law and the State Constitution, which it DOES NOT!

SEE WA STATE CONSTITUTION: Art VI, Section 1 Qualifications of Electors. All persons of the age of eighteen years or over who are citizens of the United States and who have lived in the state, county, and precinct thirty days immediately preceding the election at which they offer to vote…

Get a clue. The RCW 29A.08.230 Statute and Oath is State Law and says:

For all voter registrations, the registrant shall sign the following oath:

“I declare that the facts on this voter registration form are true. I am a citizen of the United States, I will have lived at this address in Washington for at least thirty days immediately before the next election at which I vote, and I am at least sixteen years old. I am not disqualified from voting due to a court order, and I am not currently serving a sentence of total confinement under the jurisdiction of the department of corrections for a Washington felony conviction, and I am not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.”

THE DEMS ARE MIS-REPRESENTING THE RCW, which properly says: “I will have lived at this address in Washington State for at least thirty days immediately before the next election at which I vote.”

HERE IS THE Old SoS “Pre-Deleted” Verbiage on the Voter Registration Form:

I declare that the facts on this voter registration form are true. I am a citizen of the United States, I will have lived at this address in Washington for at least thirty days immediately before the next election at which I vote, and I am at least sixteen years old. I am not disqualified from voting due to a court order, and I am not currently serving a sentence of total confinement under the jurisdiction of the department of corrections for a Washington felony conviction, and I am not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.

HERE IS THE New SoS “Post-Deleted” Verbiage on the Form:

I declare that the facts on this voter registration form are true. I am a citizen of the United States, I am a Washington state resident, and I am at least sixteen years old. I am not disqualified from voting due to a court order, and I am not currently serving a sentence of total confinement under the jurisdiction of the department of corrections for a Washington felony conviction, and I am not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.

Why are Democrats resorting to such tactics?

It now appears that Dem SoS Hobbs has violated state law by removing the residency language from the voter registration form.

Hobbs could have implemented an easy remedy: Create a special federal ballot for people moving from another state to Washington within 30 days of an election, containing only the presidential race. This would comply with the State Constitution Art VI Sec. 1 and RCW 29A.08.230.

Other states impose registration deadlines to confirm voter eligibility for good reasons, including helping to eliminate fraud.

This Democratic collusion now makes it impossible to confirm eligibility if there is no residency requirement or registration deadline for anyone wishing to vote in a Washington election. Now, anyone can come to Washington on election day and register and vote in our elections. With no time or way to verify the voter’s identity, what a great way to vote phantom ballots…

It is quite evident to anyone with a working brain and who has done the research that if Leftists quit cheating in our elections, Republicans and Conservatives will begin winning elections and flipping seats. For the few legitimate Democrat officeholders (yes, there are some), their winning margins will shrink unless their cheating continues…

This fact led The Democratic National Committee to announce it’s giving $2 million to state parties in 11 non-battleground states months before the November elections. The DNC says this spending in Maryland, Texas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Utah, and Washington are “first-of-its-kind investments.”

This is just the beginning, and their strategy is very clear. We are seeing what former Democrat Operative David Spring said will happen in WA State coming to fruition – See my interview and article Exposing the DNC Plan to Rig the 2024 Election – Former WA State Democrat Operative Blows the Whistle on Dems.

Another way the Democrats are cheating in our Washington State elections is with Blatant Gerrymandering. Recently Leftist Judge Robert Lasnik, of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, ordered the adoption of a massively Democrat-favored redistricting map that adversely impacts twelve Republicans and one Democrat. The adopted map redistricts out several current Republican lawmakers ahead of the 2024 general election.

After serving in the State Legislature for nearly a decade, GOP State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker (Goldendale) announced that she will not seek re-election in the fall. Why? Dem Operatives managed to redistrict LD 14 to favor Dems. Gina: “If you look at the map, there’s these nice blocks in this puzzle. But there is this very intentional claw like an arm with a claw on it that literally grabs around my house and pulls me down into the 17th instead of the 14th.”

Democrat blatant lawfare and collusion have abused the courts, undermined the integrity of our election process and our Democracy, and made it impossible to create and maintain accurate voter roll lists! But of course, that is their goal.

SOLUTION:

WA State needs an orderly voting registration process. Our goal is to have state legislators pass meaningful election reform laws requiring all counties to stop using imaging/scanning and tabulating machines for counting votes and return us to the TRUE “gold standard” of counting votes: Same-day, In-person voting with I.D., Hand-counting at local polling locations before paper ballots are allowed to leave the premises, and making voting by mail the exception, not the rule.

Another step in taking back our government is eliminating corruption and electing better people (True Conservatives) who will put their egos aside, be team players, and truly obey the U.S. and State Constitutions. This starts with quality candidates WHO ARE QUALIFIED FOR THE POSITION. The candidate also MUST WORK HARD and have a realistic ability to win the race.

PLEASE VOTE in the upcoming August 6, 2024, Primary Election and the November 5, 2024, General Election. Civilization depends on it!

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WAGOP Executive Board Member, 4-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016/24 RNC National Convention Delegate.

