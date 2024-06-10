Millionaire Investment Banker Caught on Camera Assaulting Woman During Brooklyn Pride Festival (VIDEO)

A millionaire investment banker was caught on camera assaulting a woman on the streets of New York City.

Jonathan Kaye, 52, a Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a global investment bank, was caught on video striking an unnamed woman during a Pride rally in Brooklyn last weekend.

The video footage, which has since gone viral, shows Kaye delivering a powerful right hook to an unnamed woman, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground. The New York Police Department reportedly has no information on this assault as of yet, according to the New York Post.

Kaye is currently employed as a Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a prestigious investment bank located in Midtown Manhattan, according to the Daily Mail.

The 10-minute clip posted on social media platform X suggests that there was some form of altercation prior to the recording. However, it does not provide any context for the events leading up to the exchange.

“So why did your managing director Jonathan Kaye punch a black woman at Brooklyn Pride yesterday?” the post reads.

Indie reporter Talia Jane of The New Republic shed some light on the incident on her X account.

She wrote, “Yesterday as people were leaving Brooklyn Pride, an investment banker at Moelis named Jonathan Kaye assaulted multiple women—breaking one woman’s nose and sending two to the ER.”

According to Jane’s sources, Kaye reportedly initiated the confrontation by calling passersby “idiots.” When one woman questioned his remarks, he allegedly “turned around & started attacking people.”

Jane also reported that Kaye has a reputation within his professional circle for being unstable. Her source described him as “a weird fucking dude” and alleged that he is known for being “a psycho.”

In response to the incident, Moelis & Company confirmed that Kaye is indeed the man seen in the video and announced that they have launched an internal investigation, according to Bloomberg.

“We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,” Moelis said Sunday in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg. “We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation.”

According to Moelis’ website: