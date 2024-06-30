“Mess Around and Find Out!”- Carjacker Gets “His Butt Whipped” by Elderly Florida Man After Viciously Attacking Him and Trying to Steal His Truck

A Florida carjacker was sent to the hospital after “getting his butt whipped” by a 66-year-old man while trying to carjack him, according to a statement released by Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey last week.

Ivey revealed that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call Thursday morning from a 66-year-old man who said he heard a noise outside his home. When the elderly man went outside, he discovered that a 29-year-old thug named Blake Robinson was trying to break into his truck.

The 66-year-old man went back inside his residence to grab his phone and report the incident to law enforcement but could not find it. When he returned outside to confront Robinson, the suspect viciously attacked him.

Ivey said Robinson hit the victim in the head before being thrown to the ground. The suspect proceeded to kick the seemingly helpless old man in the head.

But the older gentleman ferociously fought back and smacked around Robinson until he fell to the ground to get away. When deputies arrived at the scene, Robinson appeared to have difficulty getting off the ground after getting beaten up.

Robinson was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical treatment before law enforcement took him into custody.

Ivey also mocked the stupid suspect while colorfully describing his jail’s “less than luxurious accommodations.” He concluded his statement with a clean version of FAFO.

As for Robinson, he was fortunate enough to be in Brevard County where he won a few prizes for being stupid including a chauffeured ride to a local medical facility to check his injuries before arriving at his less than luxurious accommodations at ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge!!'” At the lodge, he was given a freshly washed 2 piece ensemble to get comfortable in, before being shown to his sleeping area in our open floor plan. He got an enhanced charge for hitting someone over the age of 65 who ended up whooping his punk butt!!” We hope you enjoy your stay at our lodge and as we like to say here in Brevard County, ‘Mess Around and Find Out!!’

Robinson has been charged with felony battery of a person over the age of 65 and attempted burglary of a conveyance. He was booked by authorities in the Brevard County Jail on a $30,000 bond.