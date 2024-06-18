McMAYHEM: Florida McDonald’s Employee Allegedly Opens Fire at Customers Over Drive-Thru Argument (VIDEO)

A nasty dispute at a Florida McDonald’s drive-thru turned violent last week.

FOX 35 Orlando reported Lakeland police officers responded to a shooting on June 14 at the McDonalds located on East Memorial Boulevard. Police say 22-year-old Mickey D’s employee Chassidy Gardner started shooting at customers after getting into a verbal altercation.

The Lakeland Police Department revealed the customers were reportedly angry because they felt their food order was wrong and did not exactly behave peacefully either.

Surveillance video footage obtained by the police shows Gardner arguing with the customers at the drive-through window for a few moments. The suspect then throws a drink at them as they leave.

Two customers respond by exiting their vehicle, shoving open the drive-through window, and throwing drinks at Gardner. The employee arms herself with a gun.

The tape next shows Gardner exiting the vehicle to confront the unruly customers.

WATCH:

Police say Gardner fired her gun at the car as it was departing the area. The vehicle was hit at least once.

Gardner was arrrested that same night and booked into the Polk County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

One day later, though, Gardner was released from jail the next day after posting a $15,000 bond according to FOX 35 News.

Fox News reached out to McDonald’s for comment but has not received a response.