Mayor Eric Adams on Grand Jury’s Decision To Investigate Campaign Corruption: ‘I Don’t Know, I’m Not a Lawyer’

Mayor Eric Adams, in a typical display of arrogance and deflection, claimed he had “no idea” about the grand jury proceedings investigating his shady campaign fundraising activities.

“I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer. I’m Eric Adams — the mayor! Ex-cop!” The mayor dodged, addressing reporters as he made a scene at the 39th Annual 116th Street Festival in East Harlem on Saturday.

The New York Post reports,

“No idea. No idea. No idea,” he added as his team shot down further questions from the media. Adams, 63, arrived two hours late to the Latin Festival just one day after The Post reported that the grand jury was reviewing evidence in the FBI probe — likely for the purpose of issuing subpoenas in the case. At least one person connected to the mayor was served a subpoena linked to the investigation, sources said.

Adams maintained that he was unaware of the recent developments, even though he has often admitted to being an active reader of The Post.

“They don’t tell me stuff. Let it follow the process … Speak to the counsel. The counsel will explain to you the normal process,” he said. The mayor — in a jolly mood despite the looming investigation — did not speak again on the topic before taking the stage for a few brief minutes.

His former rival, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, didn’t hold back on the scandal-plagued mayor.

“The walls are closing in,” declared the Republican 2021 mayoral candidate at the festival, signaling Adams’ impending doom.

“Swagger man has no plan to get out of this. He’s not going to the White House. He originally thought he was. He may be going to the big house in chains and shackles. “You have people in the administration who may have decided it’s time to become a confidential informer. Cause they don’t want to go down on the ship. That’s how the feds get you. They get the little fish but they want the whale. And everyone knows they want Eric Adams.”

Before today’s Puerto Rican Day Parade, I attended the 116th Street Festival in East Harlem! We’re here every year and will always be for our Puerto Rican community pic.twitter.com/EKrEmIIYwS — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) June 9, 2024

Sliwa referenced rumors that a former City Hall aid — who was suspended for inappropriate conduct amid the federal probe — had flipped on Adams and was working as an FBI informant. Ex-director of protocol in the Office for International Affairs Rana Abbasova’s New Jersey home was also raided by the FBI as part of the federal corruption investigation. Adam’s top campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs and former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal, who worked on the mayor’s transition team, were also subjected to home searches. “All these people are not gonna protect him. They’re gonna give him up,” Sliwa added.

The FBI is investigating whether Adams’ staff interacted with the Turkish government to steer foreign donations into his campaign and if he ordered the FDNY to expedite permits for a new Turkish Consulate that had previously failed safety inspections.

As of now, neither Adams nor any member of his campaign has been formally implicated in any wrongdoing.

