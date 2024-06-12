Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters Says DEI is Important Because Black Prosecutors and Judges Like Letitia James and Tanya Chutkan Are Going After Trump (VIDEO)

They don’t even hide it anymore.

Corrupt Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) recently said DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs are important because black prosecutors and judges like Letitia James, Fani Willis and Tanya Chutkan are going after President Trump.

“If we’re ever to change the criminal justice system and get some justice, we’ve got to be in there,” Maxine Waters said during an interview on BET.

WATCH:

Rep. Maxine Waters says DEI is important because black prosecutors and judges like Leticia James, Tanya Chutkan, and Fani Willis are going after President Trump: "If we're ever to change the criminal justice system and get some justice, we've got to be in there."

New York Attorney General Letitia James promised to harass Trump before she even got into office.

And she followed through with her promise.

Letitia James filed a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against President Trump and a crooked judge unilaterally ruled Trump must pay up.

There was no victim. No jury. Letitia James and Judge Engoron railroaded Trump.

WATCH:

First listen to this profanity language Now imagine a conservative would've said this and Obama is President She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York

Corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last summer indicted Trump on junk RICO and conspiracy charges.

Fani Willis’ case was postponed until after the 2024 election after the Georgia Appeals Court stayed the case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan is overseeing Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC and she has ruled against Trump in every turn.

Jack Smith’s January 6 case is currently on hold as the US Supreme Court weighs a decision on Trump’s presidential immunity claims.