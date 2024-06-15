Massive Crowd of Thousands In Detroit Roar When Steve Bannon Asks Them If They’re “prepared to fight?”…And Then He Dropped The Mic: “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s very simple—-it’s victory or death!” [VIDEO]

In a recent interview with the former top-rated Fox News Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, a former US Navy officer, explained what it feels like knowing that he has been sentenced to prison for refusing to appear before the sham J6 witch hunt committee. “In my 20s, I served my country on a Navy destroyer. I’m in my 70s, I’ll serve my country in a federal prison,” Bannon said.

Bannon explained:

“In my 20s, I spent almost four years on a Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf, Western Pacific, and the South China Sea. So in my 20s, I served my country on a Navy destroyer. In my 70s, I’ll serve my country in a federal prison. It doesn’t make any difference. It won’t change my life one way. I don’t have a big social agenda. I’m dedicated to this work of saving my country. If I have to be a political prisoner, I’ll be a political prisoner. Remember, this is a misdemeanor. When we were in the federal courthouse, the guy that ran the federal courthouse said, and this is in DC, he said, and I think he’d been there 30 or 40 years, he told one of my guys he had never remembered a misdemeanor ever being prosecuted. He said, “They’re so backed up with felonies, and that’s why half the three-quarters of the felonies get settled out of court. There’s no time.” He said he’s never seen a misdemeanor ever go to trial, particularly immediately. They remember this is a criminal charge, not civil. You could charge somebody civilly.”

Today, Steve Bannon, the host of the War Room, one of the nation’s top conservative news shows, appeared on the stage in Detroit at Turning Point Action’s People’s Convention. Bannon was chosen to be the opening speaker, and boy, did he get the crowd charged up and ready to get to work to help elect President Trump and other Republicans necessary to maintain the majority in the US House.

The brave Bannon spoke boldly and passionately to an audience of thousands and asked them to join him in the fight against the leftist Deep State who won’t stop in their attempts to destroy President Trump, Trump’s attornies, including John Eastman, those in the media who deliver the truth to the American public, and of course, himself.

“Are you prepared to fight? Are you prepared to give it all? Are you prepared to leave it all on the battlefield?” he asked.

The crowd responded by jumping to their feet and roaring: “USA, USA, USA!”

Bannon concluded his speech with a simple but powerful speech: “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s very simple—-It’s victory or death!”

Watch:

Steve Bannon gets standing ovation at #PeoplesConvention in #Detroit from massive crowd of thousands: “Are you prepared to fight? Are you prepared to give it all? Are you prepared to leave it all on the battlefield?” Crowd roars: “USA, USA, USA!” Bannon concludes: “Ladies and… pic.twitter.com/ybmobyscBO — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) June 15, 2024

President Trump will speak at 6 pm to thousands tonight. We’ll be updating you with his appearance when it happens.