Maryland’s Democrat LGBTQ Diversity Council Chair Busted After Meeting Up With 14-Year-Old Decoy (VIDEO)

Alex Rosen, the founder of the Houston-based vigilante organization Predator Poachers, has uploaded a new video of Maryland’s Democrat LGBTQ Diversity Council Chair meeting up with a man he believed was 14 years old.

Rosen wrote on X, “We just busted the head of the LGBTQ Dems of Maryland going after a 14-year-old.”

According to Rosen, Michael Knaapen, chair of the Maryland Dem’s LGBTQ Diversity Council, attempted to meet up with a 14-year-old decoy after exchanging sexually inappropriate messages with the decoy, who told Knaapen he was 14.

In Rosen’s stings, he usually uses both men and women who pose as minors in order to catch predators.

Journalist Andy Ngo further reported on the bust and reported, “A leader in the Maryland Democratic Party was allegedly caught in a child s—x predator sting. Michael Knaapen, chair of the Maryland Dem’s LGBTQ Diversity Council, allegedly talked about wanting to r—pe a 14-year-old.”

In regards to police getting involved, Rosen wrote:

In regards to the lack of police involvement in this, please note: ⁃We tried to turn this in back in November, and they didn’t want to do anything with it ⁃Though he admitted to sending d pics, in Maryland the law states you have to be a cop or a real kid for it to be a charge ⁃He admitted to previously possessing CP but did not have any in his possession currently ⁃We are still going to turn all of this over to the cops, but calling them to the scene would have done nothing.

Rosen released the messages that were reportedly exchanged between Knaapen and the man he allegedly believed was 14 years old:

Rosen further pointed out that Knaapen was invited to Vice President Kamala Harris’ house.

