MADNESS IN OAKLAND: Several Partygoers Shot and Police Officers Assaulted During Unsanctioned Juneteenth Celebration Involving THOUSANDS of Revelers (VIDEO)

Multiple revelers were shot and police officers assaulted during an unauthorized gathering in Oakland, California involving thousands of people Wednesday night.

KTVU reported that the celebration, which had at least 5,000 people in attendance, was a mostly “peaceful” event until around 8:15 p.m. local time. This is when an illegal sideshow involving vehicles and motorbikes occurred.

Paul Chambers, the Oakland Police Department’s (OPD) strategic communications manager, said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. during a fight that broke out down the street from the sideshow and a crowd gathered in the area of the fight.

Raws Alerts captured partial footage of the incident on its page. In the video, people are seen screaming and fleeing in terror as shots ring out.

A few motionless bodies are also seen slumped against buildings and on the sidewalk.

WATCH (please note the exact number shot has not been confirmed by law enforcement):

Four people shot at Juneteenth celebration in Oakland.pic.twitter.com/1UHoXgpAdy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 20, 2024

KTVU revealed there was a significant police presence, with at least two dozen police vehicles and multiple ambulances on site. The OPD said 28 officers and four sergeants were at the scene to monitor the event.

Chambers told KTVU that as officers tried to get the crowd to safety, several people hit OPD officers. According to Chambers, at least one person was taken into custody for assaulting an officer.

Oakland police have not been able to confirm fatalities at this point.

When KTVU arrived on the scene, one man was being loaded into an ambulance. Police officers have gone out to local hospitals to determine how many victims self-transported themselves for medical assistance.

Oakland police say the investigation of Wednesday night’s shooting is ongoing. Anyone with video or information regarding the incident is asked to contact authorities.