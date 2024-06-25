Low-Class Whoopi Goldberg Has Disgusting Reaction After Being ‘Tricked’ into Saying Trump’s Name (VIDEO)

Trump Derangement Syndrome has reached a fever pitch as the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden approaches. “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg put this on full display today on daytime TV’s worst show.

As the panel discussed Thursday’s showdown, Goldberg attempted to shade Trump while praising Biden’s debating skills without mentioning Trump’s name. Breitbart notes Goldberg had deliberately avoided uttering Trump’s name on air for the last eight years.

But after Behar drops the 45th President’s name, Goldberg accidentally repeats her before catching herself. She then reacts in a way that can only be described as utterly gross.

She turned to the ground and made a spitting motion, which caused the crowd and her co-hosts to burst out laughing. Reports are split on whether she hocked a loogie, but it was a vile response nonetheless.

Whoopi Goldberg spits after saying Trump’s name on ‘The View’: pic.twitter.com/vaqY8mlj0e — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2024

Transcript:

GOLDBERG: It would be remiss of us to not say Joe Biden knows how to do this. He knows how to do this. He’s quite good at this. And, you know, you can’t refute anything with him because he just — when I say him, I mean… BEHAR: He rambles.Trump… GOLDBERG: Trump. He tends to just…Ugh. (Laughter and applause erupt)

Breitbart reported that Goldberg went on to say that after being teased by fellow co-hosts, she was tricked into saying the 45th president’s name.

“I said his name. It was a trick, and it made me do it,” Goldberg claimed. I’m just saying that Biden knows what not to do. You can’t refute that man because he just spins and spins and spins. All you can really do is talk about what you do and how you do what you do.”

“All I want to know is what can we expect in the years coming up because, quite honestly, I can’t take any more of the BS. I don’t want to take any more of the BS. It’s too easy to prove the lies,” she added.