Library That Fired Republican Makes Stunning Admission

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘What happened next was a shocking violation’

A library that fired a Republican woman who encouraged members of her own party to run for specific elected offices has admitted to doing “violence” to the GOP member’s free speech rights.

And, while the firing already had been reversed previously, there’s now a consent order that makes official the disreputable acts of the Dudley-Tucker Library and the town of Raymand, New Hampshire.

The American Center for Law and Justice said it obtained the victory in federal court with the consent order with all the details of the library’s dismissal of Arlene Quaratiello, a GOP member of the state legislature.

It was because of she expressed her “conservative” views.

“As in many states, being a member of the state legislature is only a part-time position, and most state Reps. hold additional jobs. Our client was a librarian at a local library,” the organization reported.

“Rep. Quaratiello sent a letter to a local newspaper, endorsing conservative candidates for a public library position. She endorsed these candidates because they took the ‘controversial’ position that sexually explicit books should not be in the children’s section of the library. What happened next was a shocking violation of the First Amendment,” the report said.