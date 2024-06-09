Las Vegas Police Protective Association Officially Endorses President Trump at Las Vegas Rally

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association (LVPPA) has officially endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

The endorsement was announced by LVPPA President Steven Grammas just hours before Trump was set to address a massive crowd of supporters.

The rally, which took place in Sunset Park, Las Vegas, saw thousands of attendees lining up as early as 6 am, demonstrating unwavering support for the former president.

This event marks President Trump’s first public rally since his controversial conviction in the politically motivated sham trial in New York.

Addressing the crowd, President Grammas emphasized the importance of strong leadership to back law enforcement efforts across the country.

“We in law enforcement can’t endure another four years under Joe Biden,” Grammas said. “We need robust support from our national government and our state government. Thankfully, here in Nevada, our governor is none other than former Sheriff Joe Lombardo.”

Grammas continued with a powerful declaration of support for Trump’s candidacy.

“The last thing I have for you all from the Trump campaign — they don’t know this yet — but right here I hold the official endorsement from the 4,000 commissioned officers of the LVPPA, showing our 100% support to Donald Trump for President. Thank you all. Please be safe. Trump 2024.”

WATCH: