“Keep the Faith”: Bizarre Biden Campaign Email Sent to Buck Up “Bedwetting” Supporters Includes Poll Showing Trump Beating Biden and Every Other Democrat

by

The Biden campaign sent a lengthy email to supporters Saturday night urging them to “keep the faith” while trying to buck up the “bedwetting brigade” still reeling from Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against President Trump Thursday where Biden appeared dazed and confused much of the time.

In an effort to show that dumping Biden would be a mistake, the Biden campaign bizarrely included the results of a poll by a Democrat pollster that shows President Trump beating Biden and every other named Democrat. The case the campaign makes is that Trump only beats Biden by three points while all the others lose to Trump by…two or three points like Biden.

Intro to the email, sent by Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty, as posted by ABC News reporter Will Steakin:

Excerpt from the email posted by HuffPost’s Yashar Ali:

“The bedwetting brigade is calling for Joe Biden to “drop out.” That is the best possible way for Donald Trump to win and us to lose.

First of all: Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story. Voters voted. He won overwhelmingly. And if he were to drop out, it would lead to weeks of chaos, internal foodfighting, and a bunch of candidates who limp into a brutal floor fight at the convention, all while Donald Trump has time to speak to American voters uncontested.

All of that would be in service of a nominee who would go into a general election in the weakest possible position with zero dollars in their bank account. You want a highway to losing? It’s that.”

Image of the poll graphic from the email:

The poll included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Results:

Trump: 48% (+3)
Biden: 45%

Trump: 48% (+3)
Harris: 45%

Trump: 46% (+2)
Whitmer: 44%

Trump: 47% (+3)
Newsom: 44%

Trump: 46% (+3)
Shapiro: 43%

Trump: 47% (+3)
Buttigieg: 44%

Trump: 46% (+3)
Klobuchar: 43%

Trump: 46% (+3)
Pritzker: 43%

1,011 LV | June 28

Trending: Uh Oh… More Bad News for Democrats: Biden Cannot be Replaced on Ballot in Three Swing States, Except for Death or 25th Amendment

Never Trumper Bill Kristol observes, “Panic at Biden HQ? They included a chart in their fundraising email purporting to show Biden’s the strongest candidate against Trump. It shows no such thing. All the possible Dem candidates–though obviously less well known than Biden–already do just as well as Biden.”

The entire email was posted in sections by journalist Gary Weiss

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.