“Keep the Faith”: Bizarre Biden Campaign Email Sent to Buck Up “Bedwetting” Supporters Includes Poll Showing Trump Beating Biden and Every Other Democrat

The Biden campaign sent a lengthy email to supporters Saturday night urging them to “keep the faith” while trying to buck up the “bedwetting brigade” still reeling from Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance against President Trump Thursday where Biden appeared dazed and confused much of the time.

In an effort to show that dumping Biden would be a mistake, the Biden campaign bizarrely included the results of a poll by a Democrat pollster that shows President Trump beating Biden and every other named Democrat. The case the campaign makes is that Trump only beats Biden by three points while all the others lose to Trump by…two or three points like Biden.

Intro to the email, sent by Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty, as posted by ABC News reporter Will Steakin:

Biden campaign email with advice to supporters on how to talk to “your panicked aunt, your MAGA uncle, or some self-important Podcasters” following the debate: pic.twitter.com/WHkuTZWJFS — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 29, 2024

Excerpt from the email posted by HuffPost’s Yashar Ali:

“The bedwetting brigade is calling for Joe Biden to “drop out.” That is the best possible way for Donald Trump to win and us to lose. First of all: Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story. Voters voted. He won overwhelmingly. And if he were to drop out, it would lead to weeks of chaos, internal foodfighting, and a bunch of candidates who limp into a brutal floor fight at the convention, all while Donald Trump has time to speak to American voters uncontested. All of that would be in service of a nominee who would go into a general election in the weakest possible position with zero dollars in their bank account. You want a highway to losing? It’s that.”

Biden campaign fundraising email: “The bedwetting brigade is calling for Joe Biden to "drop out." That is the best possible way for Donald Trump to win and us to lose. First of all: Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story. Voters voted. He won… pic.twitter.com/y4iEvegTRE — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 30, 2024

Image of the poll graphic from the email:

The poll included Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Results:

Trump: 48% (+3)

Biden: 45%

Trump: 48% (+3)

Harris: 45%

Trump: 46% (+2)

Whitmer: 44%

Trump: 47% (+3)

Newsom: 44%

Trump: 46% (+3)

Shapiro: 43%

Trump: 47% (+3)

Buttigieg: 44%

Trump: 46% (+3)

Klobuchar: 43%

Trump: 46% (+3)

Pritzker: 43%

1,011 LV | June 28

Never Trumper Bill Kristol observes, “Panic at Biden HQ? They included a chart in their fundraising email purporting to show Biden’s the strongest candidate against Trump. It shows no such thing. All the possible Dem candidates–though obviously less well known than Biden–already do just as well as Biden.”

Panic at Biden HQ? They included a chart in their fundraising email purporting to show Biden's the strongest candidate against Trump. It shows no such thing. All the possible Dem candidates–though obviously less well known than Biden–already do just as well as Biden. https://t.co/h10v4BCTgw — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 30, 2024

The entire email was posted in sections by journalist Gary Weiss

If you think for even a moment that Biden is droppingout, read this long email blast that went out just now from Rob Flaherty, Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager. Yep, make no mistake. Mumbles is staying! Here's the whole thing. Continues in replies. They are friggin' desperate. pic.twitter.com/4Ga4qUanjS — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) June 29, 2024