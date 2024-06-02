Judicial Watch Receives Records Detailing U.S. Air Force Drag Events Paid for By Taxpayers

In May of 2023, Judicial Watch and CatholicVote filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request submitted to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) regarding records of drag shows, drag story hours, and other pride events for military personnel and their dependent minors organized and paid for by the U.S. Air Force.

According to Judicial Watch, the DOD issued multiple “no records” responses to the FOIA before finally providing 25 pages of records.

Judicial Watch and Catholic Vote requested:

All emails and text messages sent to and from the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, III, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks and the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff regarding drag shows and drag story hours on U.S. military installations… All Department of Defense documentation, including but not limited to PowerPoints, flyers, handouts, that were or are being used to promote any drag shows and drag story hours on U.S. military installations…

The documents include a June 10, 2021, social media post by the Ramstein & Vogelweh Air Force Libraries advertising a Drag Queen Story Time, a seven-week “Drag Queen Storytime” summer reading program, Drag Queen Karaoke events, various other Pride events promoted by the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force also paid for bingo and party events attended by drag queen “Miss Lexi Andrews,” according to a $400 invoice that was included in the documents obtained in the FOIA.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated, “How on Earth is it appropriate to spend our limited defense dollars on promoting these sexually themed events for children and adults rather than on advancing the military’s mission. As we see in these troubling Air Force records, our nation’s military is being ruined by woke ideology.”

“The Department of Defense has once again proven that radical leftist ideology is more important than military preparedness and protecting Americans from tangible threats at home and abroad,” said Tim Huelskamp, Ph.D., CatholicVote Senior Advisor. “After an entire year of stonewalling, the DOD finally returned materials from just one command in one branch, which confirmed what we feared – that taxpayer funds were being used to promote drag shows and radical gender ideology on military bases, with full approval from Air Force leadership.”

