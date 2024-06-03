The ‘Jordan Bardella’ Phenomenon: Young Leader Helps Marine Le Pen’s RN Party DOUBLE the Macron Party’s Poll Numbers

The French Republic seems to be on track to do away with the ‘cordon sanitaire’ (sanitary cordon) or firewall – a political practice by the establishment to keep the right winders out of power.

Of course, much of the expected conservative surge in the EU legislative election is due to President Emmanuel Macron’s train-wreck mandate with a floundering economy, unchecked mass migration and violence tearing up the society.

But there is also the Jordan Bardella phenomenon to be taken into consideration, as we will see.

The young and wildly popular politician is helping Marine Le Pen’s National Rally to further extending its lead against President Emmanuel Macron’s party.

Bloomberg reported:

“Asked which of the parties they intend to vote for, 33% of those surveyed backed the National Rally, which is led by Marine Le Pen in the country’s lower house of parliament, while 15.5% preferred a coalition of parties including Macron’s Renaissance, according to the poll published in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.

The Socialist Party led by Raphael Glucksmann garnered 13% of voter intentions, the left-wing France Unbowed 8% and the Greens 6%, the survey showed. The conservative Republicans were backed by 7% of respondents.”

The Elabe survey was polled before Standard & Poor’s downgraded France’s credit score to the lowest ever point – so it stands to reason the advantage may be poised to increase.

All that sends the leftist media into a frenzy. Leftist politico depicted Bardella as ‘Ken doll’ in elaborate graphics in a semi-hit-piece.

But they do acknowledge that, while just a quarter of French people have confidence in their government that does NOT apply to there’s Jordan Bardella.

In his ten years as a politician, the president of the far-right National Rally never lost his appeal with the voters.

Politico reported:

“Polished, composed to a fault, Bardella has become a TikTok sensation, deploying his boy-next-door good looks and a carefully practiced smile to turn out the youth vote. When the French weekly newspaper JDD compiled a list of the 50 most popular figures in France, Bardella was the only politician to make the list.”

The newspaper is worried that ‘the firewalls’ are crashing down.

“In past elections, French voters have closed ranks to keep the far right out of power, erecting a so-called cordon sanitaire (or firewall) to keep the far right out of power.”

Bardella shows a safe and palatable political face, an alternative to the establishment.

“Despite being dinged in the media and by political opponents for a light grasp of the issues, he has steadily widened the gap between him and Valérie Hayer, Macron’s candidate in the race. It helps that his political canvassing has been more boy band on tour, than grim campaigning, with endless TikTok posts and selfie poses with fans.”

A hit with the young he also has appeal with the elders. An April poll shows 23 percent of voters over 65 years old plan to vote for Bardella.

“Le Pen has described Bardella as a godsend in her effort to detoxify the party’s reputation and prepare it for power. He ‘is not affected by the taboo that surrounds the National Front vote’, she said, referring to the party’s former name, which was associated with her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, a Holocaust denier. ‘He’s part of a new generation’.”

Coming from a working-class family, he joined the National Rally as a teenager, dropping out of university to go into politics.

He positions himself as someone from a tough background in contrast to the Paris’ political elite.

“Bardella’s biggest vulnerability might be growing speculation that he’s on a collision course with Le Pen. […] A recent poll also showed voters appeared to be swinging behind Bardella: 52 percent of National Rally voters would vote for Bardella, compared to 43 percent for Le Pen.”

