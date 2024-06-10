BREAKING: John Fetterman and Wife Injured in Car Crash, Hospitalized After Fetterman Slams Into Chevy Impala

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) and his wife Gisele Fetterman, were injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Maryland and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, John Fetterman was driving and crashed his vehicle into the back of a Chevy Impala.

“According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala,”

Maryland State Police said in a statement.

“A passenger in the Traverse and the operator of the Impala were transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of their injuries,” authorities said.

John Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder.

Senator Fetterman and his wife were released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.

No citation was issued.

ABC 11 News reported:

Recall that John Fetterman suffered brain damage after he had a massive stroke in May 2022.

The Pennsylvania Democrat also spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression after having a stroke.

Fetterman’s condition is so bad that he had to use Google Meet during his interview with New York Magazine because it offers a closed-captioning feature.

Why was John Fetterman driving?