Joe Biden Lands in Paris, Immediately Calls a Lid for the Rest of the Day

Joe Biden on Wednesday landed in Paris, France ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden landed at approximately 9:30 am local time and immediately called a lid for the rest of the day.

He’s just too feeble to talk to the media.

Biden will spend 5 days in France, attend D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Reuters reported:

Biden will spend five days in France and attend D-Day celebrations in Normandy, where U.S. and allied forces stormed French beaches in an attack that helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II, as well as deliver a high-profile speech and hold a formal state visit with President Emmanuel Macron.

While in Normandy Biden will sit down for talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the war effort to repel Russian invaders, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard the presidential flight to Paris.

Biden’s remarks in Normandy, both on Thursday at the formal 80th anniversary ceremony and on Friday at the famed Pointe du Hoc cliffs, will center around the dangers of isolationism and the need to stand up to dictators, Sullivan said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

