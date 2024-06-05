Joe Biden Lands in Paris, Immediately Calls a Lid for the Rest of the Day

Joe Biden on Wednesday landed in Paris, France ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden landed at approximately 9:30 am local time and immediately called a lid for the rest of the day.

He’s just too feeble to talk to the media.

Crooked Joe Biden touched down in Paris at 9:28 a.m. local time — then immediately called a lid for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/TrBiPjKm6S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2024

Biden will spend 5 days in France, attend D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Reuters reported: