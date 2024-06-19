Joe Biden and Kamala the Cackler Parade Cast of Queer Eye Inside the White House as World Burns

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed the cast of ‘Queer Eye for at Straight Guy’ into the White House on Tuesday. Four cast members visited the White House.

Jai Rodriquez, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoi Porowski sashayed across the yard arm-in-arm as they visited the People’s House as special guests of the administration.

Kamala Harris posted the video from their visit.

“The cast of Queer Eye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years,” Harris wrote.

“Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous,” she added.

Jonathan Van Ness surprised Kamala at her door in a dress.

The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years. Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous. pic.twitter.com/L3pzaYpo1W — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 18, 2024

Van Ness asserts that he is transgender, even though he has a beard and has not undergone any transition himself.

This is Jonathan Van Ness. After Ness came out as trans, he advocated for children to get medical and surgical transitions, stating they are completely reversible and safe. Aside from making a mockery of our country, this is an attack from within. pic.twitter.com/yImDG0RLR0 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 19, 2024

Gays Against Groomers posted this on Van Ness — apparently, he advocates for sex change for children.