Joe Biden and Kamala the Cackler Parade Cast of Queer Eye Inside the White House as World Burns

by
The cast of Queer Eye sashayed into the White House today as the world burns. Jai Rodriquez, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness (in dress) and Antoi Porowski were pictured on the White House grounds.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed the cast of ‘Queer Eye for at Straight Guy’ into the White House on Tuesday. Four cast members visited the White House.

Jai Rodriquez, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoi Porowski sashayed across the yard arm-in-arm as they visited the People’s House as special guests of the administration.

Kamala Harris posted the video from their visit.

“The cast of Queer Eye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years,” Harris wrote.

“Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous,” she added.

Jonathan Van Ness surprised Kamala at her door in a dress.

Van Ness asserts that he is transgender, even though he has a beard and has not undergone any transition himself.

Gays Against Groomers posted this on Van Ness — apparently, he advocates for sex change for children.

