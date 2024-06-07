Joe Biden Drones on About Protecting ‘Democracy’ in Normandy Speech and it Goes Horribly Wrong (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered a speech on ‘protecting democracy’ and the legacy of Pointe du Hoc in Normandy, France.

Biden, who had his main political rival Donald Trump arrested, is lecturing the world on protecting democracy.

“As we gather here today, it’s not just to honor those who showed such remarkable bravery that day June 6, 1944,” Biden said standing next to the Pointe du Hoc monument. “It’s to listen to the echo of their voices. To hear them. Because they are summoning us. They’re asking us what will we do. They’re not asking us to scale these cliffs. They’re asking us to stay true to what America stands for.”

Joe Biden struggled to make it through his remarks.

Biden droned on about ‘democracy’ and it went horribly wrong.

“We talk about democracy … we don’t talk about is how hard it is, how many ways we’re asked to walk away, how many instincts are to walk away, the most natural instinct is to walk away…” Biden said.

